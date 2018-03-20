Gunman who pulled barmaid round by her hair is jailed

An armed robber who threatened a pub worker with a handgun before making off with takings has been imprisoned for 11 years.

The terrifying raid happened as drinkers were enjoying a Sunday night out at the Fleece Inn at Penwortham on a bank holiday weekend.

David Barry Rotherham, 34, of HMP Forestbank, Swinton, Manchester, grabbed a 22-year-old worker as she cashed up on May 1, 2016, at around 9.45pm.

Prosecuting, Peter Horgan said: “As she entered the office, a figure appeared from her right appearing to jump up as she entered the room.

“He was stood directly in front of Ms Foxton holding a small black hand gun in his right hand.

“She threw the till down and he grabbed her head and hair pulling her around. He let go of her hair and took a hold of her right upper arm with his left hand trying to push her further backwards.

“He demanded that she open the safe but she said she could not as she didn’t know the code. He started rifling through the till but then, as he was struggling with it, grabbed it with both hands and quickly left the office.

“She describes herself as petrified during the robbery.”

Preston’s Sessions House Court heard DNA on the victim’s arm, mobile phone siting and ANPR evidence regarding a car used pointed to the defendant.

He was found guilty of robbery and possessing a firearm after a trial.

Rotherham was also convicted of possession imitation firearm with intent to cause fear after an incident at a farm premises on Ratten Lane, Hutton, on May 4 2016.

When jurors returned their verdicts, they were told Rotherham was currently serving a 12 year sentence for a serious offence.

Judge Simon Newell imposed a three-year extended licence period after finding Rotherham to be dangerous.