Gunman threatens shop staff before stealing cash in second robbery there in just seven weeks

A balaclava-clad gunman dressed all in black threatened staff at a Fulwood shop before fleeing with £400, police said.

The raider burst into One Stop in Black Bull Lane at around 10.50pm yesterday, a spokesman for the force said, before aiming his weapon at workers.

A masked robber targeted the same One Stop shop on Halloween

He escaped on foot and, despite officers scouring the area, has so far evaded capture.

"We searched the area and were unable to find him at that stage," the spokesman said.

The robber was described as around 5ft10in tall, and was wearing a black top with a white Nike logo.

He is now being hunted by officers.

And this raider held an off-licence worker at knifepoint last month before stealing cash and cigarettes

Nobody was hurt, police added, with the man 'making threats before getting the money, grabbing stuff, and making off'.

Det Sgt Katie Clancy, of Preston CID, added: “This must have been a traumatic ordeal for the staff members involved.

"We are appealing for anyone that was either in the store or in the vicinity from around 10.35pm to 11.10pm to make contact with us if they saw or heard anything suspicious."

A woman at the shop declined to comment to the Post this morning.

It is the second time in the space of just seven weeks the store, on the corner of Kings Drive, has been robbed.

At around 3.15pm on Tuesday, October 31, a masked man approached a shop assistant with a large knife and a brown shopping bag before demanding money from the till.

Police said he then fled in a dark Mercedes C-Class car. He was described as white, 5ft8in tall, of a medium build, and aged in his late teens or early 20s.

He was also wearing all black and had his face covered.

Four men also struck at the Booths shop in nearby Sharoe Green Lane, at around 9.50pm on Saturday, November 25.

The gang, armed with knives and a baseball bat, approached the cigarette kiosk in the store, opposite Royal Preston Hospital, and threatened staff before jumping over the counter and stealing cigarettes and cash from the till.

All the men were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. Two tried to get into a safe being driving off in a dark-coloured car.

Det Insp Roger Ashcroft, of Lancashire Police, said at the time 'robberies of this type are rare', but urged shoppers and businesses to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.

Weeks earlier, an off-licence sales assistant in Booze Busters, West Park Avenue, Ashton, was held at knifepoint by an armed robber dressed in a black hooded top and dark trousers.

Officers were called out at around 8.45pm on Friday, November 3 after the raider used a short blade to steal £160 in cash and three packets of Lambert and Butler cigarettes.

They were hunting a white man, around 6ft, of a slim build and pale complexion. He was believed to be around 18 or 19 years old.

There was no suggestion the robberies are linked however.