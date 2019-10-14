Gun shots fired at Burnley house in 'targeted attack'

Police are treating a shooting in Colne Road yesterday evening as a targeted attack.

Police were called shortly after 9pm to reports shots had been fired at a property on Colne Road in the town. Thankfully no-one was injured, but damage was caused to a car and a window of the house.

Investigations are ongoing and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

Chief Insp. Ian Cooper, of East Police, said: “We’re in the very early stages of an investigation and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything or who has information which could assist to get in touch. It is only by good fortune that no-one was seriously hurt or even killed in this incident and we will do all we can to find those responsible. I would reassure people that this incident was not directed at the general public and appears to be a targeted attack.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1411 of October 13th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.