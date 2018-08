Police are becoming more and more concerned about the whereabouts of a Lancashire man.

Stephen Steging, from Burscough, has not been seen since the early hours of Friday morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "It is believed he has caught a flight to Menorca but his exact whereabouts are unknown and attempts to contact him have proved negative.

"His family are extremely worried.

"If you have any information about this person please ring 101 and quote LC-20180803-0342"