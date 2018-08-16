Group of youths ignite fireworks outside Preston flats causing building hallway to set alight

Police are searching for a group of youths that lit fireworks outside a block of flats.

Two fire engines from Preston Fire Station were called to the scene at Conway House in Samuel Street, Fishwick, at 6.15pm this evening after getting reports of fireworks being set off outside the flats.

A spokesman from the fire station said: "We've been out to Conway House in Samuel Street where a group of unknown youths have deliberately ignited some fireworks outside flats, which has then ignited the carpet inside the corridor areas in a flat block."

Crews were on the scene for around 45 minutes to investigate the incident and assist with smoke extraction.

The fire station spokesman added: "There's no words for things like this. It's a deliberate and idiotic act.

"Police dealt with it before we came and are now investigating who the youths are."

Preston Fire Station are also investigating the incident with evidence of similar fires in the same area being recently lit.

"We ask residents to be vigilant," the fire spokesman added.

"If you do see anything call 999. Things like this can pose a serious threat to life if people are in the flats when fires start."