Grimsargh teenager still missing after 11 days

An 18-year-old man from Grimsargh is still missing 11 days after he disappeared late at night.

Kieron O'Fee walked out of his home at 11pm on Monday, June 24 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Kieron O'Fee, 18, from Grimsargh, has not been seen since he walked out of his home at 11pm on Monday, June 24

Police said they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Kieron is described as a white man, slim build, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a bit of a beard and wears braces on his teeth.

Police are not certain of his last known clothing description, but believe he might have been wearing a Nike or Under Armour tracksuit.

Sgt. Hesketh said: "We're growing increasingly concerned for his welfare after he walked out of his home address at 11pm on Monday, June 24 and was reported missing.

"To our knowledge, he hasn't been seen or heard from since."

Police believe Kieron could still be in the Preston area, but the young man is also known to have links to Darlington, County Durham.

If you have any information that could assist police, please ring 101, quoting Investigation 04/120959/19.