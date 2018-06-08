Greggs pasty shop burglar struck twice in Preston mall after stealing woman's key fob

A spurned intruder stole thousands of pounds from the bakery where his former partner worked - twice.

Bunging David Naylor used the woman’s keyfob to enter the store in The Mall St George’s in September 2017 and stole £1,465 cash from the safe.



But while on bail for the offence he bumped into his former flame, who works as a supervisor for the pasty giant, on a night out and stole the key fob from her coat pocket.



He used it to gain acecss to the shop again - this time stealing £2,990 from the safe.



Boozed up Naylor confessed to police a short time later while in the back of an ambulance later the same night on October 17 last year, telling an officer: “ I did it again.”



Naylor, 29, of Queens Road, Fulwood, Preston, went on to make no comment in a subsequent interview.



But at Preston Crown Court he pleaded guilty to burglary.



Prosecuting Mercedah Jabbari said: “Security staff at 9.15pm became aware of an insecure door and told of of the main key holders.



“The manner the alarm had been deactivated in led to the belief that last person had simply forgotten to activate the alarm.



“It was not until the next day when a senior assistant noted the safe door was open.”



The key fob used had belonged to Naylor’s former partner.



She told police she had seen him twice on the evening after going out in Preston while the fob had been in her pocket.



Ms Jabbari added: “He was arrested on October 18 when police were called to reports of an intoxicated man in the back of an ambulance.



“He was making certain remarks police believed were a reference to the previous burglary and an officer said he had been dealt with - but he corrected her and said: “No I did it again last night, didn’t I?”



His defence lawyer said he had been using alcohol and cocaine at the time.



Recorder Julian Shaw jailed him for six months to run alongside his current sentence for a serious assault and he is expected to be released in December.