Grandmother who died after savage Freckleton care home attack was failed by management and social services

Jessie McKinlay, 91, was dragged her out of bed and brutally attacked by Alan Whiteside, 75, at around 1.30am on February 14 2019 at the Old Vicarage Care Home in Freckleton.

Mrs McKinlay, a mum of seven, suffered a broken hip, a broken shoulder, and a slow bleed on the brain which led to her developing bronchial pneumonia and dying nine weeks later.

Jessie McKinlay with her dog Oscar

Handing down a narrative conclusion at her inquest today, coroner Alan Wilson said: "On February 14 2019, another resident who had previously been diagnosed with mixed dementia entered Jessie's room. During recent months, that resident was known to have been verbally and physically aggressive towards staff and, more recently, towards other residents.

"In October 2018 efforts had been made to reduce his levels of agitation by a change of medication... but within weeks his aggressive behaviour became more regular. He was known to wander into the rooms of other residents. The extent of the risk he posed to other residents was not fully appreciated, in part because social workers and mental health professionals were not aware of the extent of his aggressive behaviour."

The court heard that twelve members of staff at the Old Vicarage had logged a total 149 complaints about Mr Whiteside between July 2018, when he came to live at the home, and February 2019.

The 75-year-old, who had dementia, was reported punching and kicking members of staff, hitting and screaming at other residents, wandering into their rooms and acting aggressively towards them.

Sharon Clayton, who was the manager of the Old Vicarage at the time, said that staff were 'exaggerating' in some cases.

But Mrs McKinlay's daughter Georgina Smart-Moon said the long list of reports showed evidence of 'someone running out of control' in the home, and that 'whatever measures had been put in place hadn't worked'.

Care assistant Helen Porter, who witnessed Mr Whiteside 'catapulting' Mrs McKinlay into the corridor while shouting his wife's name, said: "From the day (Mr Whiteside) arrived he has become more and more aggressive towards staff and residents. His aggression can be so bad I think he's trying to kill those he attacks."

Following the incident, Mr Whiteside was moved to Rossendale nursing home in Ansdell, but was moved again just a few days later after staff were unable to deal with his violent outbursts. He was taken to a specialist unit at Belsfield House in Bispham, where he died in June 2021.

Mr Wilson said found that Mrs McKinlay had been let down by the care home's management, who 'inaccurately' reported being well-equipped to deal with Mr Whiteside, and by Lancashire County Council social services and mental health practitioners who failed to properly communicate with the home.

"These failings did not just put other residents at risk of harm, but let Alan down as well," he said, adding, "Ultimately, the extent of the risk (Mr Whiteside) posed to other residents was not fully recognised."

However, he said these failings did not amount to gross neglect on behalf of the home of local authority.

'Vibrant' mum's death was avoidable, says family

Following the verdict, Mrs McKinlay's daughter Mary Eaves said: "The Old Vicarage Care Home failed to safeguard our mum and other vulnerable residents under their care.

"From July 2018 to February 2019 many red flags were raised, exposing the extreme altercations that were happening in the care home, all were recorded during those months.

"The whistle-blower's statement in January 2019 which highlighted many families in the home was not properly investigated.

"So many opportunities were missed due to the poor communication between the home managers, the providers and the agencies involved.

"We sat by our mum for nine weeks and watched her suffer and deteriorate fr her injuries before she passed away. It was heartbreaking. Her death was avoidable."

Mrs McKinlay, a former retail inspector, lived in sheltered housing in Ingol, near Preston, before moving to Freckleton. She had 16 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

Mary said: "She was vivacious and vibrant. She was a dancer. She had a zest for life. Everybody gravitated towards my mum. She loved children and old people - even the other people in the home, she thought of as old people."

Georgina said: "We feel it was obvious that the agencies let us down. They let mum down, they let Alan down, they let the staff down, and we hope it never happens to another family.

"These past years have been horrendous, absolutely horrendous. To hear again and again how your mum died, how she was neglected. We have waited nearly three years for this, and we just want to be able to grieve.

"I can't see how what happened to mum can be seen as anything but neglect. Lessons have got to be learned.

"We have every sympathy with Alan's family. We have no animosity towards him - they let him down, too. Everyone in that home, they let down. Each and every department involved is partially to blame."