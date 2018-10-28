Grandmother saves stabbed man found bleeding on the pavement - and says watching Coronation Street told her what to do

Have your say

An angel of mercy grandmother has been hailed a lifesaver after dashing into action to help a man who had been stabbed in the chest following an assault.

Gillian Edmondson stemmed the seriously injured man's bleeding until an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Mrs Edmondson, 57, said she simply followed a procedure she had seen on an episode of Coronation Street as she cared for the stricken man in the street.

The drama unfolded in Carnforth on Friday afternoon.

Police launched an investigation following the serious assault.

They were called to reports of an assault outside the Hunts Spar Food Market, Highfield Road, just before 4pm.

Officers and paramedics attended and a man was found with a stab wound to his chest.

But it is believed Mrs Edmondson's swift action saved the life of the man, said to be in his 50s.

The mother-of-five and grandmother of seven, of Prince Avenue, Carnforth, recalled the incident.

"We were on our way to Asda and called in at Spar to get a lottery ticket, said Mrs Edmondson, who was with her husband at the time.

"I saw him staggering. I saw him fall to the floor."

Despite the cold, Mrs Edmondson, who works as a PA in the Millhead area, took off her jumper and used it to stem the bleeding.

But she said the wound was so large, a woman from the Spar shop brought out a gauze bandage.

"I'm shouting, 'get some blankets, get him warm,'" said Mrs Edmondson, who added that she was helped by a woman called Julie Lambert, who was walking past at the time

"I applied pressure. He was in and out of consciousness."

Mrs Edmondson said she knew the man as Martin Parkinson, and that he was in his fifties.

She said: "I saw Martin staggering by the Spar, by the tanning shop.. That's when I realised he'd been stabbed.

"He was talking, saying he couldn't breath.

"I just put as much pressure on the wound. My arm was sore with having to apply pressure as long as long as I did."

Mrs Edmondson said it took 25 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

"I was a bit shocked, it was just adrenalin," she said.

"Do you know where I got it? I got if off Coronation Street. Kim Marsh, her son had been hit by a car and they told him to apply pressure because it would stop the bleeding."

Mrs Edmondson said she rang the man's son, who she said was called Joshua.

"I rang him at Martin's house, I know him," she said.

"His son was nearly crying on the phone and said I can't thank you enough.

"He said I'm going to send a massive bunch of flowers to your house.

"He said you don't realise what you've done - you've saved my dad's life."

Mrs Edmondson believes medics told the son that if she had not stemmed the bleeding they would be 'looking at a fatality.'

"It was the longest twenty five minutes of my life," said Mrs Edmondson.

Lancashire Police said the man was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

DI Steve Harry, of Lancaster Police, said: “We have a number of detectives investigating this incident which is being treated as an isolated attack.”

They later said they were searching for a woman following a serious assault in Carnforth.

Detectives want to trace Kevina Nicholson, 36 (pictured) in connection with the attack.

Kevina is described as being 5ft 5in tall of average build and with very long dark hair, which may be tied up.

She has green eyes and speaks with a local accent. She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt and light blue jeggings.

She is known to have links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton.

Police are appealing for information leading to her whereabouts and advising people not to approach her.

DI Harry said: “We have a number of detectives working on this investigation, which we believe is a targeted attack.

“Following our enquiries, we’d like to speak to Kevina in connection with this. If you have seen her, or know where she may be, please don’t approach her but contact us immediately.

“Kevina, if you see this appeal, please attend the nearest police station.”

Anyone with information should contact us on 01253 596457, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 882 of 26th October. For immediate sightings please call 999.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.