Graffiti attack on Preston mosque 'a hate crime'

Police are treating a racist graffiti attack on a Preston mosque as a hate crime.

Graffiti was found written outside Masjid E Salaam Mosque on Watling Street Road, Fulwood, today ( April 19).

It is believed the offence took place at some time overnight.

The writing has now been removed.

Chief Insp Gary Crowe of Preston Police said: “Hate incidents and crimes of any kind are not acceptable. There is no place for hate in Lancashire.

“We are making a number of enquiries, including looking at CCTV, to find out who is responsible for this crime.

"We are maintaining contact with the mosque and patrols have been increased in the area.

"If you have any information or saw anything suspicious in the area last night or in the early hours of this morning, please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 297 of 19th April.