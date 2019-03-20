Goosnargh Post Office raided for a second time in two months

A Post Office in Goosnargh has been raided by thieves for a second time in two months.

The Post Office and Londis shop in Whittingham Lane was raided by a group of masked men in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 19).

The Londis/Post Office in Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh, was raided by thieves in the early hours of Tuesday, March 19. It is the second time this year that the shop has been targeted.

Lancashire Police said the raiders forced their way into the shop and stole cartons of cigarettes and bottles of alcohol.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 00.38am on March 19 to reports of a burglary at the Post Office on Whittingham Lane, Goosnargh.

"Entry has been forced to the premises and the offenders left with a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes."

READ MORE: Thieves dump stolen cash machine outside Preston post office after failing to lift it into getaway car

It is the second time this year that the Post Office/Londis shop has been targeted by thieves.

At 12.45am on January 8, three men broke into the shop and stole a cash machine. But the thieves left empty handed after they were forced to dump the hefty machine in the street because they could not lift it into a 4x4 getaway car.

READ MORE: Preston man arrested and charged following failed cash machine theft in nearby Goosnargh

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 28 of March 19.