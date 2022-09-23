Girl needed stitches after vicious hammer attack in Leyland town centre
A girl required hospital treatment after being hit on the head with a hammer in Leyland town centre on Thursday evening.
By Lucinda Herbert
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 4:52 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:28 pm
The attack took place at around 7pm on September 22.
The victim was taken to the hospital where she received stitches and medical care after the incident which happened between The Queens Pub and McDonald’s in Leyland town centre.
It was thought to have involved a group of three girls, who were later seen hiding in a garden on Dorothy Ave.
Most Popular
Police are investigating.