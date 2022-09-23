The attack took place at around 7pm on September 22.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she received stitches and medical care after the incident which happened between The Queens Pub and McDonald’s in Leyland town centre.

It was thought to have involved a group of three girls, who were later seen hiding in a garden on Dorothy Ave.

Stock image of police car

