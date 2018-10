Have your say

A little girl has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car in Preston.

The girl was hit by a car in the Plunginton area of the city on Friday evening.

The Air Ambulance landed on Moor Park. Photo: Laura Parr Oliphant

The North West Air Ambulance landed on Moor Park and the girl was flown to hospital with leg injuries.

She was treated at Royal Preston Hospital for a serious compound fracture of her leg, but is now said to be recovering well.

Preston Police are now investigating.