Girl, 5, treated for facial injuries after dog attack in pub

A five-year-old girl is recovering after being attacked by a dog in a Penwortham pub.

The child was in the Fleece Inn in Penwortham on Sunday afternoon when she was attacked by the dog, which is believed to belong to another customer in the pub.

Police and paramedics were called to the Liverpool Road pub at 3.25pm, and the child was taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

A spokesperson for The Fleece Inn said: “All our thoughts are with the little girl involved in Sunday afternoon’s incident.

"Our team acted quickly to call 999 when it happened and are supporting the police’s investigation with CCTV footage from the pub.

"The pub manager has met with the family this week to pass on our best wishes, and we will continue to stay in touch with the family while she recovers.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We were called at 3.25pm on Sunday, September 30, to reports that a child had been bitten by a dog at the Fleece Inn on Liverpool Road, Penwortham.

"Police and paramedics attended and the child – a five year old girl – was taken to Royal Preston Hospital to be treated for an injury to her face."

It is not thought that the police will be pursuing any criminal investigation into the event and the dog has not been seized.