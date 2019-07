A 12-year-old girl died following a suspected hit and run collision near Chorley.

The youngster, from Blackburn, was a passenger in a Nissan Qashqui which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa near the Bolton services of the M61.

Police say the occupants of the Corsa fled the scene. Call police on 101, log 1817 of 6/7.