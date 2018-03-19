Girl, 10 injured in 'hit-and-run' in Preston

A 10-year-old girl suffered serious leg injuries after she was knocked off her bike in a "hit-and run" in Preston, say police.

The incident happened at the junction of Ribbleton Lane/Hermon Street at around 7.20pm on Saturday, March 10.

Police were contacted by ambulance services who reported that the girl had suffered head and foot injuries and a fractured leg.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "We received a call that a young girl had been hit while riding her bike, by a small dark car which failed to stop.

"The girl, received head and foot injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1300 of March 10.