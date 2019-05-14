Gavin Edghill who daubed racist graffiti on Preston mosque gets mental health treatment order - and three month ban from going near mosque

A man who scrawled racist graffiti on a Preston mosque has been ordered to have mental health treatment as part of a 12 month community order.

Gavin Edghill, 47, of Lower Bank Road, Fulwood, has also been banned from going within 50m of Masjid-e-Salaam for three months.

Concerned mum Diana Edghill, left, the graffiti, centre and Gavin Edghill, right

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard graffiti making reference to ‘Allah’ was discovered by worshippers in April.

Further graffiti was found on stone pillars making a racist play on the term ‘knickerbocker glory’.

While the graffiti was being investigated, a PC found the word ‘Satan’ scrawled next to the front door of a house in the area, and a racist line referring to Amir Khan being ‘knocked out’ daubed on an NHS sign on Watling Street Road.

Edghill also damaged windscreen wipers on several neighbours’ vehicles on Lower Bank Road.

Some incidents were captured on CCTV - and showed him wearing a head torch.

The court heard when eventually arrested he used racist, homophobic and abusive language to officers.

The defendant's mother, Diana Edghill, previously spoke of her concerns for her son who has mental health problems.

He admitted 12 offences.

District Judge Alexandra Simmonds said: “ On several occasions this year you have been responsible for racist behaviour.

“That said I do take into account you had been suffering with your mental health at the time of these offences.”

“Originally when heard the facts I was going to give you a custodial sentence but having read what I’ve read, and the fact the probation thinks they can work with you. I think that would benefit the community as a whole.”