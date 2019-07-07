Gang steals boy's bike in Preston

Have your say

A 13 year old boy described as vulnerable had his mountain bike stolen by a group of teenage youths - one of them armed with a wrench.

Police say he was threatened by the group, who then made off with his bike.

But thanks to a swift response from officers, two suspects were located and arrested at a property in Preston, where the victim’s bicycle was discovered.

Officers then located two more suspects and they have also been arrested.

The bicycle has now been returned to the victim.

A police spokesman said: "The officers have also discovered two more robbery cases believed to be committed by two of the suspects.

"They will also be interviewed for these offences."