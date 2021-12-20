Gang stamp on man's head and repeatedly punch him during 'nasty assault' at Chorley pub
A man had his head stamped on and was punched repeatedly during a 'nasty assault' at a pub in Chorley.
The victim was assaulted by four men at the Flat Iron pub in Cleveland Street at around 1am on Friday, November 26.
He was repeatedly punched and had his head stamped on during the incident, police said.
Three men – a 40-year-old from Lancaster, a 45-year-old from Morecambe and a 41-year-old from Derby – were arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and violent disorder at the scene.
Today (December 20), police released CCTV images of a man they wanted to identify as part of their ongoing investigation.
DC Emma Devereux, of Chorley Police, said: "This was a nasty assault and it is pure luck that the victim didn't suffer worse injuries.
"We would now like to speak to the man in the photos and are asking anybody who recognises him to get in touch."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 43 of November 26.
You can also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.
