3. Stolen black Audi

On November 20, an Audi Q5 was stolen from Pendlebury Close during a burglary, along with a hand bag.''On November 21, the car - bearing false plates - was involved in a police chase.''The high value Audi was pursued by police officers but they had to abandon the pursuit after it was deemed the manner in which it was driven posed a "very real danger "to members of the public.

