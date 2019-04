Have your say

These are just some of the dogs recently reported missing in Lancashire.

Can you help the Post bring these boys and girls home?

Chloe is a young adult, female Chihuahua who escaped from her home in the Harewood Road area of Deepdale, Preston on March 23.'If you see Chloe, please contact DogLost on 0844 800 3220.

Every month, we will be publishing a gallery of lost and found dogs in Lancashire.

If your dog is missing or if you have found a dog and are searching for its owner, let us know and we will add it to our gallery.

Just email matthew.calderbank@jpimedia.co.uk with contact details, picture and description of the lost/found dog.

FOUND: This Staffie was found roaming free in Blackpool on Saturday, March 30.'He has now been reunited with his owner.

This female German Shepherd cross has been missing from Accrington since Saturday, March 30.'She is microchipped and wearing a collar.'If you find her, please contact the dog warden at Hyndburn Borough Council on 01254 388 111

Truffle, a five-month old female French Bulldog puppy, was stolen from her home in Tulketh Crescent, Preston on Sunday, March 24.'If you see Truffle or know of her whereabouts, please contact her owner Michelle Cavendish on 07791 858 216.

This male dog ran away from the Stoops area of Burnley on Sunday, March 31.'He is wearing a black collar and is microchipped.'If you find him, please call Megan Hardman on 07957 297 250

This male dog was found roaming free with no collar in the Central Drive area of Blackpool on Sunday, March 31.'He is currently being homed at Sundown Kennels, off Mains Lane in Poulton-le-Fylde. Please call 01253 884183 with information.

This little girl was found roaming the streets of Chorley on Saturday, March 30.'If she is yours or if you know the owner, please call the Chorley Council dog warden on 01257 515151 or email contact@chorley.gov.uk