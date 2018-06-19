Fury as sick vandal damages book of condolence to former Preston Council leader

A sick vandal has damaged the book of condolence in memory of former Preston Council leader Peter Rankin

Honorary alderman Mr Rankin died on Sunday June 10.

He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour six months ago.



Preston Council tweeted today: "It’s with great sadness and frustration that we have to let you know that someone has vandalised the Book of Condolence in the reception area of Town Hall this afternoon, sometime between 1:30pm and 3pm. The police have been notified and the CCTV footage is being checked.

"Unfortunately a number of pages have had to be removed, and we would ask that anyone who did make an entry into the Book of Condolence either come back in and write another one, or submit one online

"As a result of this damage, from tomorrow afternoon the Book of Condolence will only be available by request from the Town Hall reception desk. The Book of Condolence means a lot to the Rankin family & we would like to thank all members of the public who have contributed."