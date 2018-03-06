Funeral of tragic teen Michael Brooks to take place in Preston

The family of tragic teenager Michael Brooks has invited anyone who would like to help them celebrate his life to attend a service in Preston.

Michael's funeral will take place this Friday, March 9 at St Stephen's Church on Bird Street at 11am.

The service will be followed by a walk through Avenham Park and a ceremony for the 19-year-old will then take place at Preston Crematorium at 1pm.

There are no restrictions on clothing or flowers and Michael's mother has requested that people simply attend dressed in a way that makes them feel comfortable.

Heartbroken mum Joanne Brooks has also asked parents to take a moment to give their children a big cuddle and to remember her "lovable" and "fun" son.

She said: "We are trying to keep busy as a family - we are doing the flowers ourselves and have made a video tribute so that people can see Michael as he was in life.

"A lot of people never got the chance to see Michael when he was alive, and we want people to see him how he really was - he was so happy and loveable.

"We received so much help from people, even complete strangers, in Preston during the search for Michael.

"We are so grateful for that support, which is one of the reasons we are having the service in Preston."

Michael Brooks' disappearance on Sunday, January 14 sparked a major search and rescue operation in the city.

Police and fire and rescue teams scoured Avenham Park in a bid to find the missing teenager who was last sighted in the park's grounds.

Michael's family and friends also launched a social media campaign to help find him.

Sadly, on February 6 Michael's body was found in the River Ribble at Maritime Way in Preston.

Michael, was a former pupil of Moorbrook School in Fulwood and also studied IT at Preston’s College.

Flowers will be taken to Avenham Park and left at the tree where friends and family have been leaving tributes to Michael.