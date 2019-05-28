Funeral arrangements revealed for much-loved murder victim Alex Davies

The funeral arrangements for a Lancashire teenager found murdered have been shared by one of his close friends.

Alex Davies, 18, was found dead in woodland near Parbold Hill in West Lancashire on Wednesday, May 1.

A 17-year-old boy from Chorley, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Monday, May 6 charged with his murder and possession of a bladed object.

Details of Alex's funeral have now been revealed, with the Home Bargains worker from Skelmersdale set to be laid to rest in Newburgh, Lancashire, next Friday, June 7.

In a post to Facebook, friend Leon Kamel said: "Just wanted to thank all of you for the continued support and intentions for Alex and the family and post this on behalf of Alex’s Mum Bev, his brother Adam and the family.

"The support and kind wishes from everyone truly means so much to us. Time is a healer, but somehow it seems to be getting harder as the days go on.

Flowers close to where Alex's body was found near Parbold Hill

"But I thought I’d just like to share arrangements which have been made regarding Alex’s funeral.

"Alex’s funeral will take place at Christ Church in Newburgh on Friday 7th June 2019 (12 Newacres, Newburgh, Lancashire, WN8 7TU).

"This will be followed by a service at West Lancashire Crematorium which is for Alex’s close family members and friends (Pippin Street, Ormskirk, L40 7SP). Afterwards, we hope you could attend The Miners Peg Restaurant to fondly remember Alex.

"Refreshments will be available and we hope it’ll be a time to reflect on Alex’s remarkable life and share memories old and new and all the good times spent with him (Miners Peg, Ingram, Skelmersdale, WN8 6LH).

The time of the service is to be announced shortly, Leon added.

Alex's family have also requested for no flowers but donations, if desired, to Crohns and Colitis UK, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and the British Heart Foundation.

Leon added: "I just want to thank you once again, for all the support that you have shown me and Alex’s family.

"Together, we have the strength to move mountains and I’m sure Alex is proud of every single one of us for what we have done and achieved together in his name.

"I still can’t comprehend my life without my best friend, but I will always have such fond memories and can reflect on the good times which I will cherish forever."

Lancashire Police said that a post-mortem examination confirmed Alex's cause of death to be stab wounds and asphyxiation.