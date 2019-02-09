Fund-raiser for Rosie Darbyshire's young son and family reaches £4,000 target

A fund-raiser for the family of mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire has reached its target just a day after it was launched.

The body of Rosie, 27, from Ribbleton in Preston, was found on the pavement in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, close to the junction with Village Drive, in the early hours of Thursday (February 7) morning.

Rosie Darbyshire

Lancashire Police said she had been subjected to a brutal and sustained assault and a post mortem examination revealed she had died as a result of serious head injuries.

The fund-raiser, with a £4,000 target, was set up on crowdfunding website JustGiving by childhood friend Lauren Sharples to help with Rosie's funeral and caring for her son.

This evening it reached its target thanks to more than 260 individual donations.

On the page Lauren Sharples said: "I've created this just giving page as a childhood friend sadly taken from her family and little boy in the early of hours of the morning on the 7th of February 2019.

"Rosie was sadly brutally murdered, she was and is loved by many people and was such a shock to hear the sad news.

"Raising money to help her family and son to go towards her funeral and make her familys life's a little less stressful as most of us know just how hard it is having to come to terms with a loved ones passing."

At a Preston Magistrates' Court hearing held at Preston Crown Court this morning (February 9), Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston was charged with the murder of Rosie Darbyshire on February 7, 2019.

Topping was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Preston Crown Court on Monday (February 11).

To donate to the fund, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lauren-sharples