Fulwood mum hurt during violent home burglary

A hunt has been launched for a burglar who raided a house and assaulted a woman while she read the paper.

Mum-of-three Beverly Wood was relaxing after working late when her home in Lyndeth Close, Fulwood, was targeted on Tuesday night.

After confronting the balaclava-clad man, he grabbed her by the wrists and dragged her across the living room floor, wrestling her for her handbag, before making off with it and her husband’s watch and wedding ring.

Beverly, 58, said: “I’m really shaken and so angry. If someone had swiped my bag while I was walking down the road, that would have been bad enough, but they’ve been in my home.”

Beverly’s husband and 19-year-old son Oliver had gone to bed when the intruder made his way in through an unlocked back door at 11.40pm.

Beverly said: “I heard some noise from the garage direction, then there was rustling of clothes and when I looked up, there was a man stood next to the dining table.

“I screamed ‘what are you doing?’ and he came over. I grabbed my handbag, and he pulled me on the floor, squeezing my wrists until I let go.”

Beverly’s bag and purse were found dumped on a grass verge in Ribbleton hours later, with her credit cards remaining, but car keys, house keys and a small amount of money missing.

She has now been forced to replace locks to her car and home.

She said: “I can’t believe it, it was so brazen. The lights were on. I just want people to make sure they lock their doors, windows, everything.

Police are investigating. The burglar is described as white, 5ft 10 with blue eyes, aged 18 to 20.

Call 101 if you have information on this crime.