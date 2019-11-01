Fulwood homeowner wakes up after Halloween to find car and house splashed with blue paint

Have your say

A homeowner woke up this morning after Halloween to find their car and house in Fulwood splashed with blue paint.

These pictures show the black car, parked at an address in Conway Drive, covered in paint.Blue is also splattered up the doors and windows of the house.

Blue is also splattered up the doors and windows of the house.

Writing on Facebook Cheryl Graham said: “One of my neighbours has woken this morning to find this awful damage to her home and car.

“It is blue paint which looks like it has been sprayed over her roof, windows, front door and car.”

Cheryl went on to call on members of the public to come forward with information.

“Please can I urge you to ask your children if they know of anything.” she said. “Has anyone’s children come home with paint on them or are you missing any blue paint?

“We think it could be car paint which we can't remove.

“This has caused a huge amount of upset and I'd hope we can pull together as a community to help.

“Please if you have any information, please let me know.”

Lancashire Police confirmed that the incident had been reported to them and that the force was investigating.

One online commentator said: “Trick or treat is one thing, outright vandalism is disgraceful.”