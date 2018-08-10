Full time Leyland cabbie fraudulently claimed £19,000 for caring for his disabled son

Have your say

A cabbie claimed almost £20,000 in carer’s allowance for looking after his severely disabled son - while working full time for a taxi firm.

During the seven year fraud Avacab driver George Henderson, 58, was in receipt of Carer’s Allowance on the basis that he was caring for his son for 35 hours or more each week.

Preston Crown Court was told his 31-year-old son, who has disabilities and mental health issues, does not live with him but has almost daily contact with him.

Henderson, of Merlin Grove, Leyland, denied the offence, but was found guilty of failing to disclose information to the Department for Work and Pensions, to make a gain for himself from August 2, 2010, to November 27, 2016.

Prosecuting, Michael Maher said the overpayment amounted to £19,506.20.

Recorder Joanne Woodward said: “When you made the initial application you made a declaration you were caring for your son for 35 hours a week and was not in employment when you were - you were working full time for Avacab on a permanent basis.

“Between 2014 and 2016 you were earning between £15,000 and £18,000 per annum.

“You didn’t declare these earnings at any point.

“The magistrates didn’t accept you weren’t deliberately dishonest and neither do I.”

Henderson was given 32 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and a curfew.