Fugitive still on the run

A renewed appeal has been by police for information about a man who has been on the run since February.

Jamie Williams, 34, also known as ‘Scouse Jay’, is still wanted by police in connection with offences including aggravated burglary, dangerous driving, breach of a court order, robbery and kidnap.

Williams is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of heavy build with blue eyes and short sandy blond hair. He also has tattoos including the Liverpool FC crest and the Liver bird with the letters LFC.

He has links to Blackpool, Accrington, Blackburn, Liverpool and Hull.

Williams is known to be violent and people are urged not to approach him.

PC Dave Benson, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “Williams knows that he is wanted and so we would encourage him to surrender to the nearest police station so we can discuss these matters with him.

“Should you know of his whereabouts or you have seen him, please speak to us. We would urge you not to approach him but to call us instead.”

Anyone with information can call (01253) 604093 or if they fail to get an answer, 101.

People can can also email TACOPS-Coordinators@lancashire.pnn.police.uk