Friends raise funds for family of Preston teenager Harry Flood who died after taking ecstasy

A fundraiser is underway to help support the family of a Preston teenager who died after taking ecstasy.

Harry Flood, 17, died in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 23) after allegedly taking ecstasy at a house party in Fulwood.

The teenager, from Preston, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital at around 4am, after being taken ill at a home in Garstang Road.

He was pronounced dead later that morning.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, but Lancashire Police say it is believed that he had taken MDMA (ecstasy) during the evening before he became unwell.

Caitlin Abela, a friend of Harry's, has launched a fundraiser to help support his family.

"I've set this up to try and raise money to help Harry’s family in this devastating time", said Caitlin on the Go Fund Me page.

"You’ll be missed by so many people Harry and you will be remembered and loved dearly. Gone way too soon.

"Please donate anything you can and show love and support for Harry and his family."

An investigation is on-going into the time leading up to Harry's death and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

For information about the dangers of taking drugs and their effects, visit Talk to Frank at www.talktofrank.com.