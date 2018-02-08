Friends and family of tragic Michael Brooks fundraise to help pay for funeral costs

Family and friends of Michael Brooks, whose body was tragically found in the River Ribble, are fundraising to help his mother lay her son to rest.

Chantelle Reynolds started a Just Giving page with permission from the family after she was touched by the Brooks family's suffering.

The page was originally intended to raise money to offer a reward for information leading to Michael's safe return.

But after the tragic news that the 19 year-old's body had been recovered from the River Ribble at Maritime Way on Tuesday, the funds are now to be used to help pay for funeral costs.

Chantelle, 30, said: "I saw all the trouble the family had been experiencing and I wanted to set up the page to help them.

"Michael's mum is a mum of five and I just want to raise as much money as possible to help. As a mum of two myself, I really feel her pain.

"The family are so upset and I want to take the pressure off them and give them one less thing to think about.

"The people of Preston have been so kind and have given so much support to the family.

"If everyone who is on the Help Find Michael Brooks page gave just £1 it would go a long way to help pay for the funeral expenses. "

Well wishers have flooded to the page leaving more than £600 in just 12 days and Chantelle hopes that more people will now be moved to help the family.

A statement on the Crowdfunding page says: "Michael went missing on Sunday January 14. To our devastation he was found in the River Ribble.

"The family are so grateful for all the support from their Facebook group asking for help and support in searching for Michael but I would really like us to support them in trying to get some money to help them lay Michael to rest.

"There are more than 4,000 people in the group. If we all just donated as little as £1 it could help."

Family and friends spent over three weeks searching for the missing teenager after he went missing in the early hours of Sunday, January 14 after making his way to Avenham Park.

To donate to help lay Michael Brooks to rest please click here