French Bulldog puppies snatched from family home in Bamber Bridge

A litter of two-week old French Bulldog puppies have been snatched from a home in Bamber Bridge.

Six male puppies were taken from the family home in Station Road, close to Greenhalgh's, at around 1am on Sunday (October 19).

The French Bulldog litter originally numbered 11 puppies - 7 boys and 4 girls - but the girls have since died due to health complications after their mum rejected them at birth

The family, who have asked not to be named, said they had been asleep upstairs when the thief (or thieves) gained entry to the home and stole the litter.

The mum of the distraught family said she believes the home was targeted for the prize pups, which are sold for around £2,000 each due to their rare blue coats.

"It breaks my heart to think of them being spirited away in the middle of the night", said the pups' 31-year-old owner and mum-of-three.

"They broke in whilst me and my children were asleep and they took six of the boys.

Six of the seven surviving puppies, all boys, were stolen from a home in Station Road, Bamber Bridge at around 1am on Saturday, October 19

"They just left one boy behind for some reason.

"They are only two-weeks old and they are supposed to be on antibiotics, so they are very, very vulnerable at the moment."

The litter had originally consisted of 11 puppies, but four girl pups died within 10 days of being born, leaving seven boys.

"I have been bottle feeding them every four hours because the mum didn't take to them. But the vet said they won't last long without the proper care."

Six of the male puppies have been stolen from a home in Station Road, Bamber Bridge on Saturday, October 19

The family said the puppies are also dependent on heat pads to keep them alive, after their mum - 17-month-old Nala - rejected them.

"I've been weening the puppies since Nala gave birth to them, because she just didn't take to them at all.

"From the start she just wouldn't nurture them, so I've been bottle feeding them and keeping them warm with heat pads.

"Because they are so young and weak, they need special round-the-clock care. It's a race against time to get them back before more of them die.

"Because they are bottle fed they can survive without their mum, but they can't survive without the medicine and heat."

The family said it still hopes to be reunited with the litter, but they fear it is a race against time.

"We're hoping the Lancashire Post story will make the puppies too hot to handle. Our appeal on social media has been shared 5,000 times, all across Lancashire.

"So it's going to be difficult for whoever stole them to sell them around the Bamber Bridge and Preston area.

"Blue Frenchies are quite rare, so if anyone is buying one, they should ask to see their papers first.

"The six boys taken from us don't have any papers yet, so they won't be too easy to sell on.

"Also, people should always ask to see the mum when they are thinking of buying a puppy. If a seller says you can't see the mum, there is a chance they could be stolen."

Lancashire Police has confirmed it is investigating the puppy theft.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the French Bulldog puppies, you can contact police on 101, quoting log number 0170 of October 20.