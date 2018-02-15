Fraud probe as elderly Preston couple's home sold 'without their knowledge'

A vulnerable couple’s home was allegedly sold behind their back and their finances destroyed in a large scale scam.

Passengers at Heathrow airport were ordered to stay on a flight arriving from Dubai as investigators from Lancashire Police searched the plane for a suspect.

It is also alleged credit cards belonging to the Fulwood couple, who are in their 80s, were used to buy Rolex watches, and that credit was taken out in their names.

Both Barclays bank and the Royal Mail reportedly raised concerns to police about suspicious activity.

Syed Bukhari, 35, of Deepdale Road, Manchester, is accused of eight counts of fraud, possessing a false ID document and burglary of jewellery and appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench committed the case to the higher court after hearing the alleged fraud could total more than £400,000.

He will appear before Preston Crown Court on March 20.

Anyone affected by similar circumstances can call 101.