Fourth person charged in connection with hit and run murder of Blackburn mum

A fourth person has been charged in connection with the hit and run murder of a Blackburn mum.



Alison McBlaine, 36, was knocked down at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, November 19 in King Street/ Whalley Banks, at the junction with Pearson Street.

The mum-of-one died in hospital on Thursday, November 21 from her injuries.

Police believe a car, a Fiat Punto Grande, deliberately mounted the pavement before hitting Alison and a 26-year-old man from Blackburn.

The man sustained serious injuries.

Following extensive enquiries a number of people were arrested by police in connection with Miss McBlaine’s death.

A Fiat Punto Grande mounted the pavement in King Street/Whalley Banks, near Howdens Joinery, before hitting Alison McBlaine, 36, and a second pedestrian. (Credit: Google)

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, two men and a 16-year-old boy have previously been charged with murder.

Kaylib Connolly, 18, of Ivy Street, Blackburn, Dean Qayum, 20, of Patterdale Avenue, Blackburn and a 16-year-old boy from Blackburn, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have previously been charged with murder and attempted murder and appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 26th.

Today John Chatwood, 25, of Walsh Street, Blackburn, has also been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, December 18th).

Another man, aged 26 and also from Blackburn, was arrested last month on suspicion of the same offences and remains bailed pending further enquiries.