Four men charged after cannabis farm discovered following burglary at Blackpool property
Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered following a burglary in Blackpool.
Police were called to a report of a burglary at an address on Hawes Side Lane at around 1.45am on Wednesday
A “large number” of cannabis plants were found at the property and there was evidence that the electricity supply had been bypassed.
Four men were later arrested after two cars were stopped – one near to the M55 slip road and the second on the M6 in Cumbria.
Lancashire Police later confirmed they were charged following consultation with the Crown prosecution Service:
- Artur Sala, 34, of Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.
- Arsen Sulaj, 24, of The Ladle, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.
- Sebastian Buga, 25, of Surrey Street, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.
- George Chiru, 30, of Aire Street, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.
All four men were remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Thursday.