Four men arrested in Preston after police found crack cocaine worth more than £1,000 in car

Four men were arrested in Preston after crack cocaine worth more than £1,000 was found in a car they were driving in.

A “large quantity” of cash and valuable assets were also seized in the stop and search on Friday evening in the Deepdale area.

Police had searched the car as part of Operation Edge at about 8.30pm after reports of weapons onboard.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “A search was conducted of the vehicle and its four occupants aged 30, 22, 19 and 19.

“As a result a large quantity of Class A drugs believed to be crack cocaine with a street value in excess of a thousand pound was located.

“Further to this a large quantity of cash and valuable assets were seized from the suspects. All four males have been arrested.

“Drug dealing is very often violent, with direct links to gang feud knife attacks and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.

“The Home Office funded campaign to reduce knife crime in our area will continue to target those who are linked to such crimes.”