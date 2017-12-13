Four men appear in court after woman shot in face

Four men have appeared in court after a woman was shot in the face through the window of her home.

Police officers were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 12.30am on Saturday, December 2 to an address on Buttermere Avenue, Morecambe, where paramedics were treating a woman with facial injuries.



The 29-year-old woman told police she had walked into her living room after hearing a knock at the window.



She then heard a loud bang, the window shattered and she was hit in the face.



She underwent for facial injuries caused by what is believed to be shotgun pellets.

Tanaka Mutambirwa, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Dean Tarry, 50, of Westminster Road, Morecambe, Jayden Williams, 25, of Allerton Road, Bradford and Damien Ivory, 23, of Basil Street, Bradford, have all been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.



The bench at Preston Magistrates' Court committed the case to Preston Crown Court where they will appear on January 16.