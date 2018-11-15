Four engines at Preston blaze

Four fire engines were called out to a first floor blaze at a Preston business this morning.

The crews, two from Preston and one each from Bamber Bridge and Penwortham, attended the scene at Discount Auto Spares, on Cemetery Road, after a call at 9.16am.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and a portable fan to extract the smoke from the building.

There were no casualties.

The cause of the fire has yet to be established but it was not thought to be suspicious.

Crew manager John Leach said: “The employees were there at the time but they managed to evacuate the building before we arrived.”