Four arrested after car makes off at speeds of over 150mph

Four men from Dundee have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply and motor theft offences after a BMW made off at dangerously high speeds on the M55 and M6, say police.

Patrols first attempted to stop two BMWs travelling eastbound on the M55 just before 4am on Friday June 1.

Read more stories: Lanes closed on the M6 after car overturns

Police say both cars failed to stop and a chase began, but officers were forced to abandon the pursuit when one of the vehicles exceeded speeds of 150mph.

A BMW was later picked up and stopped on the M6 at around 5am near junction 32 for Broughton where two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

Police later revealed that two other men were arrested at around 5.30am after the other BMW came off the road on the M6 between junctions 34 and 35 for Carnforth.

Dog handlers helped track the men, who were also found to be in possession of high value "drugs paraphernalia", police said.

A police spokesman said: "Patrols spotted two BMWs travelling along the M55 in the early hours and attempted to pull them over.

"They made off at dangerously high speeds which forced us to abandon the pursuit.

"A short time later one of the vehicles was reported as coming off the road on the northbound M6 and patrols attended.

"The dog handlers were called in and undertook an extensive track. The occupants of the car were located hiding in dense bushes.

"This was excellent work. "

A 21-year-old and a 24 year-old man both from Dundee, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply other than a class A drug.

A 22-year-old and a 28-year-old also both from Dundee were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.