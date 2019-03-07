Foul play ruled out after woman's body is pulled from river in Lancashire park

A body discovered in a park in Darwen is that of a woman, but police have been unable to establish a cause of death.

Police were called to Shorey Bank park in Darwen at around 8.40am yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) after a body was spotted in a shallow brook.

Police divers entered the brook, which forms a narrow stretch of the River Darwen, and recovered the body from the water.

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of her death took place yesterday evening, but a specific cause of death could not be found.

But detectives said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Further tests will take place to try and establish how the woman died and how her body entered the water.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We are at the very early stages of our investigation and at this time the identity of the body or how it has ended up in the water is unknown.

"We do not believe her death was suspicious and for now our priority is identifying who the woman is and tracing her family."

If you have any information that you feel can help the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident reference 256 of March 6.