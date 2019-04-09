Former youth club director Christopher Rixon from Blackpool jailed for 20 years for sexually abusing teenage girl

A former youth club director from Blackpool will spend 20 years behind bars after carrying out a campaign of sexual abuse against a teenage girl.

Christopher Rixon, 42, of Holmfield Road, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court today having previously been found guilty of eight counts of rape, six counts of sexual assault and two counts of inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity.

The offences took place during the 2010s at Monty’s Youth Club in Blackpool, where Rixon was a director.

When he was arrested Rixon told officers he had begun a relationship with the victim when she was 16, and that nothing had happened prior to that. He also claimed that any sexual contact between the pair had been consensual.

He maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Investigating officer Simon Morris, of the Lancashire Police Public Protection Unit, said: “I am glad the jury saw through Christopher Rixon’s lies, and saw him for the dangerous sexual predator he is.

“I can’t overstate the impact that his actions had on the victim, and she must be commended for showing immense bravery in reporting Rixon to us.

“He has shown no remorse by denying the offences, forcing her to go through the ordeal of a trial, and I am pleased he is now behind bars where he belongs.

“I hope the result of this trial brings her and her family some comfort, and that they are able to start moving forwards with their lives.

“I also hope it sends a message that at Lancashire Police we take all reports of sexual offences seriously.

“If anyone has been the victim of a sexual offence – recently or in the past – we would urge them to come forward and report it to us in the knowledge that we take all reports seriously and that victims are treated sensitively and professionally at all times.

“Offences can be reported to us on 101, or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The counts Rixon was found guilty of, with sentences to run concurrently, include:

* Raped a girl when she was aged 13, 14 and 15 eight times - 20 years in prison

* Assaulted a female aged 13 and over by penetration with part of the body or a thing four times - six years in prison

* Sexual assault on a female two times - one year in prison

* Offender 18 or over caused or incited a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity no penetration two times - five years in prison

He was also found not guilty of two counts of rape of a girl over 16, and not guilty of two counts of sexual touching of a child relating to a separate girl.