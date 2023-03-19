Greater Manchester Police have made an updated announcement of the fresh charges against the 39-year-old, of no fixed address, along with those of assault and controlling and coercive behaviour which were brought against him earlier this month.

No further details have been given about the sexual offences further assaults or that of perverting the course of justice, but the other allegations concern events between January 1 2009 and November 11 last year.

Former Wigan player Gareth Hock

Hock is further accused of failing to report an accident and failing to stop after an accident.

It is alleged that the former Great Britain and England international was at the wheel of an Audi A6 which crashed on Gathurst Road in Orrell, on November 11 2022 and then drove off without stopping.

He was arrested on February 14 and appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court two days later.

He pleaded not guilty to the motoring offences, but has yet to enter a plea to the controlling and coercive behaviour charge or the original assault accusation.

Gareth Hock in his playing days for Wigan Warriors

Hock, who also played for Leigh, Salford and Widnes during his rugby league career berfore retiring in 2019 and last year launching a skip hire company, is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court, Crown Square on March 22 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.

But he will first make another appearance before magistrates now that he is facing these new charges.

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan said: “A Wigan man has been charged with multiple offences and remanded in custody.

“Gareth Hock (05/09/1983) of NFA, has been charged with the following offences:

-Rape x 2

-Assault occasioning actual bodily harm x 5

-Controlling or coercive behaviour

-Assault by beating

-Doing an act tending and intended to pervert the course of justice

-Fail to stop

-Fail to report an accident

He will appear in court at a later date.”