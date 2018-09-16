Former Lancashire soldier sentenced to seven and a half years in a Turkish prison after fighting Isis 'deserves medal, not jail'

Former Lancashire soldier Joe Robinson ‘deserves a medal, not jail’, according to one UK-based think-tank founder.

Joe Robinson, 25, was arrested on holiday in Turkey and accused of fighting Isis alongside the People's Protection Units of Syrian Kurdistan (YPG) - which the Turkish state is hostile towards.

Mira Rojkan with fiancee Joe Robinson (Photo: PA)

Robinson, formerly of Accrington, Lancashire, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

Ibrahim Dogus, the Founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies, is now calling for the Foreign Secretary to urgently intervene and secure Mr Robinson’s release.

Mr Dogus said: “Joe Robinson is a hero and deserves a medal not a prison sentence.

“It is unacceptable and utterly wrong for Turkey to detain and jail anyone fighting in support of the Kurdish people in Syria, who have been strong allies of the UK and the international coalition in their battle against the cult of Isis.

“The Foreign Secretary needs to step in and ensure Turkey releases Joe at the earliest opportunity, and provide all necessary support to his family.”

The Foreign Office said it is "providing consular assistance", while it is understood his case has been raised with Turkish authorities and officials will continue to do so.