Former employee is cleared of allegations he stole from firm

Jurors in the trial of an electrical firm worker accused of defrauding his employer have found him not guilty.

Former contracts manager Andrew Akers, 48, of Preston Old Road, Blackburn, had denied allegations he used company materials while working for Ormistons Electrical contractors in Preston, exposing them to a risk of loss.

Akers, an employee at the firm from 1990 to 2007, and again from 2011, was cleared of five counts of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation in what was a unanimous verdict from the jury at Preston Crown Court.