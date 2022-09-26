Andrew Stevenson, 24, was a serving firearms officer with the Ministry of Defence Police, stationed at Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, when he committed the offences, said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Following a tip-off, Police raided his home in Ulverston and seized an iPad and an iPhone which were found to contain 165 indecent images, including 94 Category A images containing the most serious abuse.

On Friday, Stevenson appeared at Carlisle Crown Court where he received a three-year community order.

Carlisle Crown Court

He must perform 200 hours of unpaid work and attend a behavioural programme, said the CPS, as well as signing the Sexual Offenders’ Register for five years.

Stevenson pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to three offences of making indecent images.

Katie Beattie, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “As a serving police officer, Andrew Stevenson was expected to uphold the law and protect people.

“By downloading these images he was feeding directly into an industry which sexually exploits children.