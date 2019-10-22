Footballer from Preston Richard Allen must cough up £6,000 after insurance claim was found to be dishonest

Have your say

A footballer from Preston must cough up £6,000 after claiming whiplash as a result of a car crash he said left him unable to work - but he was found to have played in a title-winning season for his club.

Semi-professional footballer Richard Allen, 32, known as Richie, had made a claim for whiplash following a car accident in Preston in January 2017.

Allen claimed he was injured for 11 months and unable to work but, in fact, he played in more than 30 matches.

An investigation found that he had continued to play several matches for Salford City FC until the end of their National League North title-winning season in 2017/18.

He also went on to play for Longridge Town FC of the North West Counties League Premier Division.

The judge found Allen fundamentally dishonest and ordered him to pay costs of over £6,000.

Commenting on the case, Jared Mallinson, fraud Partner at Horwich Farrelly said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of this case because it demonstrates that Horwich Farrelly will continue to fight unmeritorious claims no matter the background of the claimant.

"It once again proves that dishonest claimants come in all shapes and sizes, no matter the age, profession or where they live.

"The court’s decision to find Allen fundamentally dishonest is a red card to any would-be insurance cheat that they will be caught and face a suitable punishment.”

Russell Pollard, chief claims director at Gefion Insurance - the underwriter for Allen’s policy - said: “Gefion are very pleased with this finding.

“At Gefion we take a robust approach to identifying and investigating suspected dishonest claims.

"It is our moral obligation to prevent premiums paid by honest paying policyholders being used to pay dishonest claimants.”

The Post was unable to reach Richard Allen for comment.