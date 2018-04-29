Five PNE fans held after Sheffield match

Have your say

Five Preston North End fans were arrested in Sheffield.

Police have confirmed that five PNE fans were arrested in Sheffield yesterday after the team's defeat of Sheffield United.

The five were all arrested on suspicion of public disorder and held by South Yorkshire Police.

PNE football officer PC Paul Elliott tweeted: "Unfortunately five PNE “fans” let themselves and the club down, they’ll be remaining over in Sheffield having been arrested for disorder."

A total of 1,610 PNE fams had made the trip to Sheffield, which ended with a 1-0 victory for Preston.