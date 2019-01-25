Five men are arrested today after Lytham brawl

Have your say

Five men have been arrested following a brawl in Lytham.

Police arrested the men - three from Preston, one from Blackpool and one from Lytham - this morning.

Police were called after a fight broke out between two groups of men in the Drunk Buffalo bar, Henry Street., at about 11.20pm last Saturday.

One man was struck in the face with a glass bottle causing a significant facial injury.

The disorder then spilled out on to Henry Street where there were further pockets of violence.

Following a police investigation five people were today arrested. They are currently in custody.

Further arrests will follow, said Lancashire Police.

Chief Inspector Mark Morley, of West Police, said: “Incidents of disorder such as this simply will not be tolerated and today’s swift and decisive action I hope demonstrates that.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this disorder and has any mobile phone footage to come forward and contact us.

“We will have extra patrols in the area this weekend to offer reassurance and to prevent any recurrence of this behaviour.

“We will also be working closely with colleagues at the local authority to ensure that the appropriate licensing arrangements are in place around the night-time economy.”

Those arrested are:

A 22-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of Section 18 assault and violent disorder.

A 21-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of Section 18 assault and violent disorder.

A 20-year-old man from Preston on suspicion of Section 18 assault and violent disorder.

A 33-year-old man from Blackpool on suspicion of violent disorder.

A 24-year-old man from Lytham on suspicion of Section 18 assault.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0377 of January 20th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.