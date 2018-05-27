Fishergate bollard claims another victim with fuel spill

Have your say

The infamous Fishergate bollard has claimed another victim after a car crashed in to it and spilled fuel on the road.

British Transport Police reported dealing with the incident on Preston's Fishergate on Saturday evening.

An officer from BTP tweeted: "Assisted Preston Police after a car managed to collide with the Fishergate Bollard and spill fuel

"Thanks to Virgin Trains at Preston for emergency sand which eased Lancashire County Council staff keeping the road open.

"Probably rather expensive for the careless driver..."

The bollard - part of the controversial Fishergate improvement works done by Lancashire County Council, has been knocked over numerous times by drivers who have failed to spot it in the road.

The piece of street furniture has become so notorious that it even has its own Twitter account.