Fires crews tackle blaze at historic Stork Inn near Lancaster as images show huge fire engulfing roof
Emergency services rushed to a fire at The Stork Inn on Corricks Lane near Lancaster this morning (January 28).
Ten fire engines and an aerial ladder were sent to the tackle the blaze, and images from the scene show the extent of the damage.
When crews arrived, they described the building as being 'well alight''Copyright: jpimedia
Plumes of thick black smoke filled the surrounding area as a result of the fire.'Copyright: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two jets to extinguish the fire.'Copyright: jpimedia
Pictures taken by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Services drone operator, Chris Rainford, show the roof of the building engulfed in flames. 'Copyright: Chris Rainford
